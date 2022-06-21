We are working on release of defenders of Mariupol, - Zelensky

Ukrainian authorities are working to return the defenders of Mariupol. This process is led by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a briefing with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bethel, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I can't say many details. I really want the exchange to take place, so that the partners who have committed themselves to helping with this exchange really keep their promises. We not only believe in it. We work, but all the work takes place on the site of our Central Intelligence Agency. They control this process. We will expect results," Zelensky said.

He stressed the need to resolve this issue quickly, as lost time has a negative impact on Ukrainian defenders, especially the wounded.

"We don't know anything about what is happening to them right now, what kind of help they are receiving, except in words," the president said, noting that Ukrainian intelligence knows more details.

