Su-25 attack aircraft went down in Rostov Region of Russian Federation
In Russia, an Su-25 attack aircraft crashed in the Rostov region, the pilot was killed.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the attack aircraft was performing a training flight.
"The pilot died. The flight was carried out without ammunition, the plane fell in an uninhabited area, there was no damage on the ground," the report said.
