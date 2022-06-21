ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11816 visitors online
News War
13 938 55

Su-25 attack aircraft went down in Rostov Region of Russian Federation

су

In Russia, an Su-25 attack aircraft crashed in the Rostov region, the pilot was killed.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the attack aircraft was performing a training flight.

"The pilot died. The flight was carried out without ammunition, the plane fell in an uninhabited area, there was no damage on the ground," the report said.

Read more: Russian conscripts from sunken cruiser "Moskva" want to send back to war

Author: 

plane crash (174) Russian Army (8853) plane (905)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 