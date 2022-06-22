Occupiers launched 7 missile strikes on Mykolaiv, - Kym

Russian troops launched missile strikes on Mykolaiv.

This was stated in Telegram channel of the head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kym, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Interrupted an inspection in the district. Going back to the city. Hit the city with seven rockets," he noted.

At the moment, the details of the shelling are not reported.

Meanwhile, deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko noted in a Telegram channel that the occupants hit the center of the city.

