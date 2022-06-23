European Council will grant Ukraine status of candidate country, - Michel

The President of the European Council Charles Michel is confident that the leaders of the European Union will officially grant Ukraine and Moldova the status of a candidate for EU membership on June 23.

According to Censor.NET, Michel said this when he arrived at the summit of EU leaders in Brussels, EP reports.

"This is a crucial moment for the European Union. It is a geopolitical choice that we will make today. I am confident that we will give candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, as well as a clear European perspective for Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova," Michel said.

On June 17, the European Commission published its opinion, in which it recommended recognizing Ukraine's European perspective and granting our country the status of a candidate for joining the community. The draft conclusions of the meeting state that "the European Council has adopted a decision on granting the status of a candidate country to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova."