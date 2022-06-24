Moldova is ready to support sanctions against Russian Federation, - Grosu

The Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu stated Moldova's readiness to join the EU sanctions against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the speaker noted this on TV Moldova1, Newsmaker reports.

Gross is confident that Moldova will support the continuation of sanctions against Russia, which the EU discussed at the June 23 summit.

"We show solidarity with the EU. Both the status and our desire for Europe oblige us to continue to show solidarity. The purpose of these sanctions is to stop the war so that diplomats can sit down at the negotiating table and find a solution," Gross said.

Asked what Russia's reaction would be to Moldova's decision, Gross said he was interested in maintaining normal relations with Russia, but also asked to respect its decision to join the EU.