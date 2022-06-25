Occupiers destroyed 118 medical institutions, - Ministry of Health

The Russian occupiers destroyed 118 medical facilities in Ukraine, and another 628 medical facilities were damaged.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health, Censor.NET informs.

"During the four months of the war, enemy missiles and shells damaged 628 medical facilities and destroyed another 118, with no possibility of further recovery. At present, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine is already working out a plan to restore medical infrastructure in the unblocked regions and will involve financial assistance from international partners," the statement reads.

