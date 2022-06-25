ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12491 visitors online
News HealthWar in Ukraine
753 2
hospital (110) med (94) Ministry of Health (372)

Occupiers destroyed 118 medical institutions, - Ministry of Health

News Censor.NET Health War in Ukraine

дбр,лікарня

The Russian occupiers destroyed 118 medical facilities in Ukraine, and another 628 medical facilities were damaged.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health, Censor.NET informs.

"During the four months of the war, enemy missiles and shells damaged 628 medical facilities and destroyed another 118, with no possibility of further recovery. At present, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine is already working out a plan to restore medical infrastructure in the unblocked regions and will involve financial assistance from international partners," the statement reads.

Read more: Russia "announced" bombing of children's hospital in Kharkiv

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 