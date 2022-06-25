Severodonetsk - completely under occupation by Russian troops - Mayor Stryuk

Russian troops completely occupied the city of Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region.

The mayor Oleksander Stryuk reported about it on air of a telemarathon, Censor.NET informs.

"The city is completely under Russian occupation. They are trying to restore order there. As far as I know, a commandant has been appointed there to collect some assets... The city is so devastated that it will be difficult for people to cope with this situation. We hope that the city will return to the control of Ukraine as soon as possible," he said.

According to him, it is now possible to leave the city only in the direction of the occupied territory.

Read more: Russian occupiers fired on nuclear subcritical installation "Source of neutrons" in Kharkov