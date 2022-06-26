ENG
G7 will ban import of Russian gold - Biden

US President Joe Biden has announced that the G7 will impose an embargo on Russian gold imports.

The American leader announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Together with the G7, we will ban the import of Russian gold, the main export that brings Russia tens of billions of dollars," Biden said.

According to the US president, unprecedented measures have been taken against Putin in order to prevent Russia from receiving funds to finance the war in Ukraine.

