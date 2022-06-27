ENG
explosion (1164) war (20280) Poltava (32) rocket (1120) Mamayi Oeksandr (2)

Explosions are heard in Poltava, - mayor Mamayi

Explosions were heard in the city of Poltava during the announced air alarm.

The mayor of the city Olexander Mamayi reported about it in the telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.

"Poltava residents. Explosions can be heard in the city. Stay in the shelters. We are finding out the details," he said.

Earlier, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmitro Lunin announced the arrival in Kremenchuk.

