In Henichesk district, occupiers abducted about 50 Crimean Tatars

In the Henichesk district, the invaders carried out mass sweeps on June 21 and 22 and abducted about 50 Crimean Tatars.

As Censor.NET reports, the Crimean Tatar Resource Center (CTRC) reports about it on Facebook.

"According to the Crimean Tatar Resource Center, on June 21 and 22, the occupiers began mass sweeps in the temporarily occupied Henichesk district," the statement said.

Thus, according to preliminary data, up to 30 people were detained in the village of Novooleksiyivka on June 20, on June 21 in the village of Rykove, and in the village of Shchaslyvtseve, the invaders abducted 22-24 people.

The majority are representatives of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people.

It is known that some detainees were taken to the territory of the occupied Crimea and kept in the Simferopol pre-trial detention center.