Turkish company Baykar will give people of Ukraine three drones, money for which was collected by Prytula's "People's Bayraktar" project

Baykar announced that it would donate three Flagtar TB2 S İHA drones to Ukraine, the money for which was raised by the whole country within the framework of Serhiy Prytula's "People' Bayraktar" initiative

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of company.

The announcement notes: "Baykar knows that a fundraising campaign called 'The People's BAYRAKTAR' has successfully raised an amount to purchase several Bayraktar TB2 UAVs for Ukrainians to defend their homeland.

Businessmen and ordinary people contributed funds, small and large, to achieve this goal within a few days.

Baykar will not accept payment for TB2 and will send 3 UAVs to the Ukrainian front for free. We ask that the funds raised be used to help the people of Ukraine fight. We are touched by this solidarity and determination in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges.

Baykar prays for a fair solution and lasting peace.

