United States has banned import of Russian gold - Ministry of Finance

The United States has imposed a ban on imports of Russian gold.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the US Treasury.

The restrictions take effect on June 28, but do not apply to gold previously exported from Russia.

"The importation into the United States of gold of Russian origin is prohibited, except as provided by law. ... This definition excludes gold of Russian origin, which has hitherto been outside the Russian Federation," the statement said.

