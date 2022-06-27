"Huge costs": G7 will impose new sanctions on Russia

G7 leaders at a summit in Germany approved new sanctions against Russia. The United States predicts that inflation in Russia will rise by more than 20%.

As Censor.NET reports, RBC-Ukraine reports with reference to the press service of the White House.

"The United States has brought together more than 30 allies and partners to incur huge costs for Russia. The US-led coalition will continue to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin," the statement said.

The Biden administration noted that exports to Russia, including important technologies, had fallen by 97% in recent months.

More than 500 Russian officials will be subject to US visa restrictions for violating Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence.

Sanctions are being prepared against private military companies and Russian military units, as well as self-proclaimed "officials" of the so-called administrations in the occupied settlements of Ukraine.

The United States intends to restrict access to American goods and technology to companies that support Russia. Washington will also impose sanctions on legal entities and companies that help the Kremlin circumvent sanctions.

In addition, the US Treasury Department will ban the import of Russian gold into the country. This restriction may be imposed by other G7 countries.

The G7 will also limit supply chains in Russia's defense sector. Sanctions are planned for enterprises, research organizations and individuals related to the military sector.

Washington will increase tariffs on more than 570 categories of Russian goods worth about $ 2.3 billion. G7 leaders will seek permission to use customs revenues to help Ukraine and pay for its military spending at Russia's expense.