Russia commited linguocide of Ukrainian language in occupied territories, - Kremin

Since February 24, more than 100 facts of purposeful destruction of the Ukrainian language in different areas of public life have been recorded in the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

This was announced by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Taras Kremin, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"According to the data from open sources, we have recorded more than 100 facts indicating the actual deprivation of the right of citizens to use, study and study in the Ukrainian language, discrimination and repression against persons publicly expressing their Ukrainian national identity, in particular through communication in the Ukrainian language. This may indicate the planned assimilation policy of the occupation regime," the Language Ombudsman noted.

According to him, such linguocide in the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia is accompanied by threats, intimidation, use of physical force, psychological pressure, restriction of freedom, abduction, torture and murder.

Read more: Rashists in Mariupol forbid schoolchildren to speak Ukrainian even during breaks, - Andryushchenko

"The systematic implementation of the policy of linguocide on the part of the occupants in the occupied territories and in the areas of combat operations is a criminal violation of international law and the laws of Ukraine, which must be properly recorded, investigated and presented in court. The perpetrators must be identified and punished," he stressed.