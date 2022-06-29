British planes can help export grain from Ukraine - Wallace

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that Britain may send planes to patrol the routes along which ships carrying Ukrainian grain will move.

According to him, reconnaissance planes Rivet Joint or P8 Poseidon could patrol areas of the Black Sea. This would be possible if the parties to the conflict reach agreements on the export of Ukrainian grain by sea.

He noted that Britain's main role in such an operation could be "reconnaissance and security surveillance".

At the same time, he noted that the possibility of sending British warships to the Black Sea was not considered.

"We are not going to send our ships to the Black Sea, because this would mean that we would have to ask Turkey to remove the blockade," the Minister said.

To remind, Turkish authorities have blocked the Bosphorus Strait for warships.

