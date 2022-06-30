20 ships are ready to export grain from Ukraine, - Erdogan

Turkey continues its diplomatic efforts to open corridors for the export of grain from Ukraine, there are already about 20 ships in the region ready to carry out this mission.

This was stated by President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a press conference following the results of the NATO summit in Madrid, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We will continue to maintain telephone diplomacy with Mr. Putin and Mr. Zelensky. We have a road map, the implementation of which has begun. We will try to launch this corridor as soon as possible. We have about 20 ships in the region that are ready to export grain from Ukraine. We will continue to provide unloading and delivery of products to third countries," Erdogan said.

According to Erdogan, he intends to hold the next telephone conversations with the President of Ukraine and the President of Russia at the end of this week or at the beginning of the next.

Read more: British planes can help export grain from Ukraine - Wallace