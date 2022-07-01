EU is already working on sanctions against Russian gold - Bloomberg

The European Union has started work on new sanctions against the Russian Federation. They will affect, in particular, Russian gold.

This is stated by Bloomberg, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The European Union is working on new sanctions against Russian gold, responding to a move by G7 countries to further strangle Moscow's revenues," the publication wrote, citing its own sources.

However, it is indicated that preparations for a new package of sanctions are ongoing, and some countries will insist on adding more restrictions to the proposals before they are submitted to member states for approval.

Bloomberg points out that Russia is the second largest gold mining country in the world and its gold exports last year were estimated at 12.6 billion pounds.

Read more: United States has banned import of Russian gold - Ministry of Finance

In addition, the publication found that the new package of sanctions will also cover changes to previously approved measures, which may include adjustments to the rules of transit of subsanctioned goods to the Kaliningrad region.