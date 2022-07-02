ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7596 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
7 197 10
explosion (1170) war (20472) Mykolaiv (331) Senkevych (94)

In morning, powerful explosions rang out in Mykolaiv, - Senkevych

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

миколаїв

In Mykolaiv, during the air alarm, which was announced at 4.30 in the morning, powerful explosions rang out.

The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Sienkovych, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"There are powerful explosions in the city! Stay in shelters!" - wrote Senkevych around 4:30 in the morning.

There is currently no detailed information about the explosions.

Watch more: Morning strike on Mykolaiv: About 10 missiles fired, occupants hit private enterprises. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 