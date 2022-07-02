In morning, powerful explosions rang out in Mykolaiv, - Senkevych

In Mykolaiv, during the air alarm, which was announced at 4.30 in the morning, powerful explosions rang out.

The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Sienkovych, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"There are powerful explosions in the city! Stay in shelters!" - wrote Senkevych around 4:30 in the morning.

There is currently no detailed information about the explosions.

