Russian poets and writers will be excluded from school curriculum, - Shkarlet

The Ministry will soon make a decision to exclude Russian poets and writers from the school curriculum.

Minister of Education and Science Serhii Shkarlet said this on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"We expect that such a decision will be adopted in the near future... the commission has already recommended, and the Ministry's specialists are working on it today," said Shkarlet.

The minister noted that this issue is very sensitive, as there are no families in Ukraine that would not suffer from Russian aggression.

Shkarlet announced that the educational process will undergo changes from the new academic year.

Hohol (1) Pushkin (7) school (164) Ministry of Education (54) Tolstoy (2) Shkarlet (10)
