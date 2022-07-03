Zeman called for Ukraine to receive more weapons and involve Czech Republic in military training

The President of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman, believes that it is right to continue the supply of weapons to Ukraine and to involve the Czech Republic in the training of the Ukrainian military.

The politician, who until February 24 was considered pro-Russian, said this on the air of the CNN Prima News channel, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Yes, I would agree to both the supply of weapons and the training of the Ukrainian military... If there was no Russian aggression in Ukraine, I would not agree to it," the politician said.

After the start of Russian aggression against Ukraine, Zeman changed his position, in particular, regarding sanctions, which he had previously criticized. But, he noted, everyone has changed their position regarding Ukraine.

Zeman is convinced that the biggest impact on Russia in terms of sanctions is the exclusion of Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system. Instead, he is skeptical ("somewhat comical") about the inclusion of certain people in the sanctions lists.

According to Zeman, the war in Ukraine will be long and exhausting. He does not rule out that as soon as the number of dead Russian soldiers increases, the pressure of the Russian population on the authorities may increase and lead to certain changes in the political structure of the Russian Federation.