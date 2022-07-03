AFU highly appreciated combat capabilities of Australian Bushmaster APCs, - Zelensky

Australia is among the leading countries assisting Ukraine to combat Russian aggression.

This was said by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albany in Kyiv, reports Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Ukrinform.

"Australia supports our state and the international rule of law, provides substantial assistance to Ukraine, in particular, defense assistance. Australia is one of the top states in terms of its volume. Our defenders appreciated Australian Bushmaster armored personnel carriers and other concrete assistance from Australia," Zelensky said.

He briefed the head of the Australian government on the situation on the frontline and Ukraine's capabilities in resisting the Russian invaders.

The President also called for increased international cooperation in order to "crack down on the aggressive potential of the Russian Federation" and sanctions pressure on the aggressor.

The Head of State stressed that with its aggression against Ukraine, Russia had created such threats, which are felt today in all regions of the world.

According to him, they discussed with the Australian Prime Minister, among other things, the food crisis provoked by the Russians and ways of solving it.

In addition, Zelensky offered Australia's participation in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, announcing its "readiness to join the project".

