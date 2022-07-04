Bulgarian government accused Russian Federation of bribing well-known figures

Russia pays public figures, journalists, and politicians about 2,000 euros per month to spread its propaganda in the country.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Bulgarian government, Lena Boryslavova, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Ukrinform".

"To everyone who spits on the EU and NATO for free, as well as supports Putin's actions in Ukraine, you should know that you are screwed. Those who inspire you to do this get paid. Every month," said Boryslavova.

According to her, the Bulgarian special services have data that the Russian authorities pay Bulgarian public figures, journalists, and politicians about two thousand euros per month for spreading Russian propaganda in the country.

Read more: Discussed Ukrainian refugees, Ukraine's European perspective and energy security - Shmyhal held meeting with his Bulgarian colleague Petkov

She noted that some public speakers are used to misleading the public and playing on misconceptions and fears.

We will remind you that earlier Bulgaria expelled 70 employees of the Russian embassy in Sofia. The head of the Bulgarian government, Kirill Petkov, noted that a large part of the employees of the Russian embassy worked for foreign intelligence, and "their diplomatic role was only a cover."