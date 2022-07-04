Ukrainian soldiers repelled assault of Russian invaders near Bilogorivka in Luhansk Region, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18:00.

As Censor.NET informs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The message states: "The one hundred and thirty-first day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The situation has not undergone significant changes in the Volyn and Polissky directions. The units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus continue the fortification equipment of defensive positions in the border areas.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Vasylivske, Bilopillia, and Atynske settlements of the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers continue their artillery shelling of the city of Kharkiv and settlements to the north, northeast and east of it. The enemy also carried out airstrikes near Petrivka. Ukrainian soldiers harshly stopped the enemy's attempt to storm the village of Sosnivka and pushed the invaders back.

Trying to somehow interfere with the logistical support of the units of the Defense Forces, the enemy remotely mined the area near Cherkasy Tyshki. A counter-battery fight continues in the direction.

Read more: Ukrainian soldiers repulsed enemy's assault in direction of Prudyanka in Kharkiv region, - General Staff

In the Slavic direction, the enemy is making attempts to improve the tactical position of its units. Conducted artillery shelling in the areas of Dolyna, Dibrivne, Bogorodichne, Mazanivka, Sukha Balka, Krasnopillya, Virnopillya, Velyka Komyshuvakha settlements, and also carried out airstrikes near Dibrivnei and Bogorodichne. The enemy is conducting an assault in the direction of the settlement of Mazanivka, with partial success.

In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on hitting our units with fire. The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance using Orlan-10 UAV near Pavlograd and Pokrovsk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor shelled the areas of Bilogorivka and Verkhnokamyansk from tanks and barrel artillery. Conducted an airstrike near Tatyanivka.

Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled the assault in the settlement of Bilogorivka. The occupiers left.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of the war. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Bakhmut direction, enemy shelling from barrel artillery was recorded in the areas of Spirne, Berestov, and Vershina settlements. The enemy also carried out an airstrike near Vershyn.

Our defenders forced the enemy to retreat after his offensive in the direction of the Vuglehirskaya TPP and an unsuccessful reconnaissance battle in the direction of the outskirts of Berestovo.

In the Avdiyiv, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, Zaporizhia, and Pivdennobug directions, the enemy did not stop shelling from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rockets artillery along the contact line. On the latter, the enemy carried out an air strike in the area of the Ternivka settlement.

In the waters of the Black Sea, in readiness for missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian invaders keep three carriers of high-precision weapons. The total volley is up to 20 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles.

Ukrainian defenders inflict losses on the enemy in all directions where active hostilities continue.

The Russian occupiers, in order to somehow justify their destruction of civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine, continue to leak information about the location of military units in schools, churches, and hospitals.

We urge you to trust information only from verified sources and not to spread Russian fakes and disinformation."

Read more: Russians moved 17 wagons with ammunition from Crimea to Kherson Oblast, - General Staff