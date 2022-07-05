ENG
Sanctions drive Putin into vise that gradually tightens - Borrell

European Union sanctions against Russia are already hitting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and his accomplices hard. The impact of sanctions on the Russian economy will increase over time.

This was stated by the head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell, Censor.NET informs with reference to the press service of the European Council.

"Probably, in the near future, Putin will not change his strategic calculations: his actions are not guided primarily by economic logic. However, by forcing him to choose: either oil or guns, sanctions drive him into a vise that gradually tightens," he said.

