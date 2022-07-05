On July 5, the panel of judges of the Eighth AAS concluded the consideration of administrative case No. 826/9751/14 on the banning of the Communist Party of Ukraine.

"We inform you that the court has satisfied the claims of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine: the activities of the Communist Party of Ukraine are prohibited; the funds and other assets of the party, its regional, city, district organizations, primary organizations and other structural entities have been transferred to the state," the message reads.

It will be recalled that on March 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the decision of the National Security Council suspending the activities of a number of political parties during the war.

On May 14, the president signed the Law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Prohibition of Political Parties." The document expands the list of grounds for banning a political party through the court. For example, appropriate grounds are justification, recognition as legitimate, or denial of armed aggression against Ukraine. It is assumed that in the event of a court ban on a political force, its property, funds, and other assets become the property of the state.

The Communist Party of Ukraine was banned for the first time on August 30, 1991. Then the Presidium of the Verkhovna Rada issued a decree "On banning the activity of the Communist Party of Ukraine." Already in October 1993, the Communist Party of Ukraine officially returned to the political map of Ukraine. Since that time, Petro Symonenko has been the constant leader of the political force.

The full faction of the Communist Party of Ukraine voted for "dictatorial laws" on January 16, 2014. After the victory of the Euromaidan, individual representatives of the Communist Party of Ukraine began to participate in demonstrations in the east and south of Ukraine against the Maidan and the new government. This gave rise to at. President O. Turchynov should be asked about banning her activities.

In 2015, after the adoption of the law on decommunization, the Minister of Justice signed an order according to which the Communist Party of Ukraine lost the opportunity to participate in the political life of the state. In January 2016, this was confirmed by the High Administrative Court.

