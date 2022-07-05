Heavy fighting in last kilometers of Luhansk region near Lysychansk - Haidai

Heavy fighting is taking place on the outskirts of Luhansk region near Lysychansk.

This was stated in Тelegram channel by the head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"On the outskirts of Luhansk region near Lysychansk, heavy fighting is going on. The enemy has engaged a lot of forces and means, trying to constantly build crossings to overturn even more equipment. Nevertheless, the Rashists are suffering many casualties, and hospitals in the occupied territories are overcrowded.

In recent days, Ukrainian defenders have been fruitfully destroying orc ammunition depots deep in the rear. This is slowing down the enemy's actions on the battlefield.

The occupants are pulling equipment to Donetsk region.

This is the 39th year again. The Russians are terrorizing the local population in the occupied territories: looking for pro-Ukrainian activists, families of servicemen, destroying everything Ukrainian," the report reads.