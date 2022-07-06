We are few steps away from agreement, but they are most difficult - Kuleba about export of grain

Negotiations on the opening of grain corridors are ongoing, there are several most important steps that are not easy to reach an agreement on, in particular, security guarantees for Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, Ukrinform informs about this, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said this in an interview with Bloomberg.

"At the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, mediated by Turkey and the United Nations, it is necessary to work out a number of logistical details, although it will be difficult to get out of the impasse," the publication reports the words of the minister.

Negotiations are ongoing and are focused on discussing delivery routes and security mechanisms for cargo ships.

"We are only a few steps away from an agreement, but these steps are the most difficult... I do not want to join the chorus of those who say that an agreement will be reached next week," Kuleba said.

The minister noted that the negotiators have not yet reached an agreement on ensuring the safety of Odesa from a Russian attack, as well as foreign patrols that will guard non-military cargo.

"We need clear guarantees... These are the ones that are being worked out," the minister said.

Kuleba expressed skepticism about Moscow's willingness to negotiate, as its blockade gives leverage over Ukraine.

"They don't want to take that pressure off our economy, so they're delaying it," he said.

