Germany will supply arms to Ukraine as part of "circular exchange," - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced further arms supplies to Ukraine as part of the so-called circular exchange with partner countries.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to DW.

These weapons will be transferred to Kyiv in the near future, Scholz told the Bundestag.

The circular exchange assumes that Eastern European states provide Soviet-style heavy weapons to Ukraine, while Germany supplies them with modern counterparts.

Read more: Germany is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but not same as in NATO, - Scholz