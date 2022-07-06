ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7787 visitors online
News War
15 404 57

Germany will supply arms to Ukraine as part of "circular exchange," - Scholz

шольц

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced further arms supplies to Ukraine as part of the so-called circular exchange with partner countries.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to DW.

These weapons will be transferred to Kyiv in the near future, Scholz told the Bundestag.

The circular exchange assumes that Eastern European states provide Soviet-style heavy weapons to Ukraine, while Germany supplies them with modern counterparts.

Read more: Germany is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but not same as in NATO, - Scholz

Author: 

Germany (1412) weapons (2842) Olaf Scholz (443)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 