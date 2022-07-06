Germany will supply arms to Ukraine as part of "circular exchange," - Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced further arms supplies to Ukraine as part of the so-called circular exchange with partner countries.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to DW.
These weapons will be transferred to Kyiv in the near future, Scholz told the Bundestag.
The circular exchange assumes that Eastern European states provide Soviet-style heavy weapons to Ukraine, while Germany supplies them with modern counterparts.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password