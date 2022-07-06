Occupiers still have not occupied Luhansk region by 100%, - Haidai

The head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, said that the territory of the Luhansk region is still not fully occupied by Russian troops.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfаx-Ukraine.

"So far 100% of the Luhansk region is not occupied, because there is still a settlement where fighting continues, Russian soldiers are dying accordingly. It is clear that this is a very small territory, but the fighting is still going on," Haidai said.

According to him, hospitals in the occupied territories are filled with seriously wounded occupants.

"The situation is extremely difficult for them and for more than 4 months our military in Luhansk region has fulfilled not even 100%, but 200% of their task - they have constrained a huge number of troops and inflicted simply colossal losses directly on this army," said the head of the regional administration.

He also noted that it took the occupiers 4 months to advance 30 km before taking Severodonetsk. "Our military would still be on the defensive, but simply because of the total superiority in artillery, well, in 4 months, they destroyed everything, all possible positions," Haidai said.