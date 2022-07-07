Germany refused to provide Ukraine with Fuchs armored personnel carriers

German Defense Minister Kristina Lambrecht refused to supply Fuchs armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, citing security interests.

"We support Ukraine in everything possible. But we have to guarantee Germany's ability to defend itself," said the head of the German Defense Ministry, commenting on the opposition's demand to provide Ukraine with military equipment.

She called the request of the opposition bloc CDU/CSU a "robbery".

"It is irresponsible to want to rob the Bundeswehr, especially in our time, and to ignore the military advice of the inspector general," Lambrecht stressed.

Earlier, General Eberhard Zorn, acting as the Inspector General of the German Armed Forces, said that the Bundeswehr was unable to transfer equipment from its stocks to Ukraine.

Note that Germany has more than 800 Fuchs armored personnel carriers of various modifications in service.

It will be recalled that the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, said that his country cannot supply weapons to Ukraine in the same quantity as, for example, the USA.