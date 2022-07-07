Belarus gave Zyabrovka airfield under full control of Russian Federation, - General Staff of Armed Forces

At the airfield, measures for the arrangement of the Russian military base continue.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Gromov.

"Belarus handed over the Zyabrovka airfield to Russia under full control, where measures are currently being taken to establish a Russian military base. The missile division of the operational-tactical missile complex "Iskander-M" and the S-400 "Triumph" division of the Russian Armed Forces are currently located on the territory of the airfield. , - he said.

In addition, as part of the announced transfer of the Iskander operational-tactical missile complex by Russia, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are conducting preparatory measures for receiving the weapons.

"Yes, the construction of hangars for the specified complexes has begun at the permanent deployment point of the 465th Missile Brigade, southeast of Minsk. During the next month, it is planned to send military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus to study at the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy in the Russian Federation," Gromov added.

