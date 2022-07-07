Belarusian troops can strike Poland in event of conflict, - Deputy Chief of General Staff of Republic of Belarus Kosygin

Dictator Lukashenka's regime threatens missile strikes on Poland in response to "provocations" by the West.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus, Ruslan Kosygin, Censor.NET reports with reference to BELTA.

He stated that if the "West" implements any "plans", it is Poland with its military infrastructure that will become the primary target for an attack.

"At the same time, in the event of a conflict, the territory of Poland with its military infrastructure becomes the primary target of attack, namely decision-making centers, elements of the management system, points of permanent deployment of the national armed forces, arsenals and bases, as well as critically important objects of their economy and transport infrastructure," said the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus.

"The territory of Poland, as well as the Baltic countries, is turning into a training ground, on the territory of which the USA plans to unleash another bloody conflict in Europe against the Russian Federation and its allies," Kosygin believes.

He also reported that in Poland "the process of putting the anti-missile defense base into operation is coming to an end."

