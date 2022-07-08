ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13275 visitors online
News War
14 476 23

Ukraine’s Armed Forces already eliminate 36,900 Russian invaders. INFOGRAPHICS

From February 24 to July 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 36,900 Russian soldiers.

As reported by Censor.NET

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to July 8 approximately amounted to about 36,900 (+250 over past day) personnel," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,637 (+35) Russian tanks, 3,811 (+14) armored personnel vehicles, 828 (+13) artillery systems, 247 MLRS, 107 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 217 aircraft, 187 helicopters, 669 UAVs of operational-tactical level, 155 cruise missiles, 15 ships/boats, 2,685 vehicles and fuel tanks, and 66 special equipment units.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces already eliminate 36,900 Russian invaders 01

Watch more: UK support for Ukraine should not change, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Russian Army (8841) Armed Forces HQ (3965) liquidation (2314) elimination (4915) arms (857) losses (2006)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 