Ukraine’s Armed Forces already eliminate 36,900 Russian invaders. INFOGRAPHICS

From February 24 to July 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 36,900 Russian soldiers.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to July 8 approximately amounted to about 36,900 (+250 over past day) personnel," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,637 (+35) Russian tanks, 3,811 (+14) armored personnel vehicles, 828 (+13) artillery systems, 247 MLRS, 107 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 217 aircraft, 187 helicopters, 669 UAVs of operational-tactical level, 155 cruise missiles, 15 ships/boats, 2,685 vehicles and fuel tanks, and 66 special equipment units.

