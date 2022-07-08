Putin's latest threats are military rhetoric that makes no sense to comment on, - German government spokesman Gebeestreit

Vladimir Putin's statements that "the Russian Federation has not started anything serious yet" are part of the war rhetoric.

German Federal Government Speaker Steffen Gebeestreit said this at a briefing on Friday, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"The war we've seen for over 4.5 months speaks for itself and against the Russian president ... I think it's also part of the rhetoric of war that doesn't need to be interpreted," Gebeestreit said in response to a request for comment on Putin's latest statement.

To remind, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in particular, stated that "everyone should know that (Russia) has not started anything serious yet. In his opinion, the West's desire to go to war with Russia "to the last Ukrainian" is a tragedy for the Ukrainian people. At the same time, Moscow, according to Putin, is not giving up on peace negotiations, but the further it goes, the harder it will be to negotiate.

Read more: Russian Federation accused France of "violating diplomatic etiquette" due to story about conversation between Putin and Macron