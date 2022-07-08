Russian military puts equipment in residential areas of Melitopol

In Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a military base of the occupiers last weekend, Russian soldiers are placing military equipment in residential areas.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said this on the air of the national telethon.

"Just a few hours ago it was reported that access to one of the city's neighborhoods, Novy Melitopol, where more than 30,000 people lived in peacetime, was blocked. Due to the fact that under the bridge, overpass, the Rashists are deploying their air defenses. They distribute weapons to residential neighborhoods after the military base has been broken up," Fedorov said.

According to him, the situation in the city is alarming. The Russian military did not expect an offensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"The city is completely blockaded. For several hours they do not let people out of the city. They are blocking the intersection. Many police, new fsb services have appeared. The residents of Melitopol are hostages of terrorists," the Mayor noted.

