"Luhansk region is holding defensive, there is no complete occupation," - Haidai

Ukrainian defenders are holding the defense of Luhansk region, there is no complete occupation by Russian troops.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Haidai, Cenzor.NET informs.

"Luhansk region is holding defensive, there is no complete occupation. The Orks stopped their offensive due to the destruction of ammunition depots and barracks by the Ukrainian military. The Russians plan to place ammunition in kindergartens and schools," he noted.

Haidai also said that the Luhansk RMA will soon open humanitarian centers for displaced people throughout the country, and the hotlines of the region's communities will also work.

