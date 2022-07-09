Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled all attempts to attack occupiers in Kharkiv, Sloviansk, and Donetsk directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on July 9.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the official summary of the General Staff.

The report states: "One hundred and thirty-sixth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

There are no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissky directions. The use of radio-electronic warfare systems has been activated to prevent unmanned aerial vehicles from conducting reconnaissance of border areas with Ukraine. The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy used attack aircraft for an attack near Volodymyrivka, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's attempts to approach the city continue. The enemy tried to advance in the direction of Kochubeivka - Dementiivka with assault actions. Ukrainian soldiers pushed back the occupiers to their previously occupied positions.

In the Male Vesele-Petrivka direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine discovered and neutralized an enemy reconnaissance group.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers, using artillery, are trying to create favorable conditions for further advancement in the direction of Izium - Sloviansk. Enemy army aircraft struck in the Chepil and Bohorodichne areas.

Our defenders successfully repelled all enemy assault attempts in the directions of Dovhenke - Krasnopillia, Pasika - Dolyna. The enemy left. Carried out remote demining of a section of the highway near Velyka Komyshuvakha.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continued to use the available means of fire to attack the positions of the Defense Forces and settlements close to the contact line. Delivered a missile-aircraft strike near Shumy.

Conducted aerial reconnaissance with an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Kramatorsk region. The invaders also made an unsuccessful attempt to storm in the direction of Zolotarivka - Verkhnokamyanske. With effective fire, our soldiers forced the occupiers to scatter through the bushes in the Zolotarivka area.

In the Avdiiiv, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhia directions, he continued shelling the positions of our troops with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery along the contact line. Airstrikes were recorded in Avdiivka and Novoandriivka districts.

With offensive actions, the enemy tried to improve the tactical position in the direction of Yasinuvata - Avdiivka. He has no success, he left with losses.

The enemy's attempt to advance in the Mariinka area was also unsuccessful.

In the South Bug direction, the occupiers continue to focus their efforts on the defense of the occupied positions and restraining the advancement of the units of the Defense Forces deep into the temporarily captured territory with available fire means.

The occupiers are demoralized by the total resistance of the Ukrainian people. It is becoming more and more difficult for the Russian command to replenish the units that are suffering losses in the senseless war it unleashed."

