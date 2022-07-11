Arming Ukraine is most rational solution in order not to see Russian troops on its streets, - Reznikov

Russian tanks can advance through the territory of Ukraine only as exhibition exhibits.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

Commenting on the opening of exhibitions of broken Russian equipment in European countries, he called Ukrainian defenders the "main sponsors" of these exhibitions.

"The purpose of the exhibitions is simple. We want to show the residents of European countries what kind of deadly iron barrage Ukraine is holding back. We demonstrate that Russian tanks can advance through our territory only as exhibition exhibits. Our defenders have plenty of courage and professionalism. But we need weapons. Arming Ukraine is the most rational decision, so as not to see Russian troops on its streets, not to hear explosions, not to hide loved ones...", the head of the Ministry of Defense explained.

"We will continue our work to "fulfill" the long-standing dream of Moscow, which dreams that the tanks of the Kremlin empire "reach La Manche". The more modern long-range weapons we receive from our partners and the faster it happens, the more lives we will save. And the more quickly the defense forces of Ukraine will provide the cities of the free world with interesting exhibits. We are working on it 24/7. We fight for Ukraine and defend Europe. Ukraine is the shield of Europe," added Reznikov.

Read more: Zelensky ordered the military to return occupied coastal territories of Ukraine, - Reznikov