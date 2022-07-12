Almost 30 foreign companies want to demine Ukraine, - SES

So far, eight foreign companies have received recommendations from the State Emergency Service on how to join the process of humanitarian demining in Ukraine, and another 20 such structures have also expressed their desire to work in this direction.

Director of the Department of Organization of Civil Protection Activities of the State Emergency Service Viktor Vitovetskyi informed about this on the air of Ukrainian TV channels, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"At the moment, the Danish refugee group, as well as the Halo Trust company, are working very closely (regarding the demining issue. - Ed.) with us. Eight companies and legal entities, both from Europe and the USA, have already applied to the State Emergency Service and received recommendations, how to get involved in this process of humanitarian demining. And they expressed their desire to work in this direction with an additional 20 organizations," the official said.

He also reminded that, as of April 1, about 300,000 hectares of Ukrainian territories were contaminated with explosive objects.

"Currently, by mobilizing the efforts of the State Emergency Service and other structures involved in demining, as well as international partners, we have already succeeded in demining more than 60,000 hectares. And the work in this direction is being conducted very intensively. But we must understand that this work will continue for years," - Vytovetsky clarified.

The representative of the State Emergency Service reminded of recommendations for citizens on what to do if they find an explosive object. In particular, the State Emergency Service first of all advises people not to touch such objects.

"Secondly, to try to somehow mark this territory so that our citizens approach it with caution, it is better to make it impossible for them to approach. Then move to a safe distance. It is necessary to move away so that the signal from mobile devices does not work as a catalyst to initiate this explosive object.

And you also need to call 101 or 102 to call the pyrotechnics or explosives team," he said.