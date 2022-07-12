Russian generals urgently transfer relatives to "safer" service in Syria, - MID

The military leadership of the armed forces of the Russian Federation does not want to involve their relatives and friends in the so-called "special operation" in Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"The higher military leadership of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation does not want to involve their relatives and friends, who are serving in the ranks of the Armed Forces, to participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. Considering the situation at the front, the generals consider Syria a safer place to serve," said in the message.

It is reported that the occupiers are trying to keep the captured territories of Ukraine by creating a new brigade-level military unit in the Kherson region. Staffing of officer positions is planned to be carried out at the expense of officers of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. However, this causes open dissatisfaction on the part of the "candidates", who refuse a possible business trip and do not want to transport their families close to the combat zone.

Also, in the 38th anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, more than 26 servicemen of the brigade were dismissed in connection with the refusal to participate in the so-called "special operation". All of them received the record "traitor to the family" in military documents.