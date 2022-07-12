Rashists began exhuming first mass burial in occupied Mariupol, - Andryushchenko. VIDEO

Russian invaders in occupied Mariupol began exhuming a mass burial near the Necropol cemetery.

Mayor's advisor Petro Andryushchenko reported this on Telegram , Censor.NET informs.

"Today, the occupation authorities began the exhumation of the first mass burial in the area of ​​the Necropolis cemetery. There, people identified by our authorities and our doctors were buried. The investigative committee is conducting the exhumation.

If relatives and friends are present, they are promised a separate grave at the Old Crimean Cemetery. However, only after being bullied in the morgue on the Metro and in line for the coffin. Those who do not have relatives or are not present - a direct path to the mass grave in the Old Crimea. Without identification, without a separate grave, without a hint of humanity," Andryushchenko stressed.

