12 437 28
Reznikov announced good news after conversation with German Defense Minister Lambrecht
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that he expects good news after his conversation with German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on arms deliveries.
The Minister told about this in his Twitter, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"We discussed Germany's provision of weapons to Ukraine, which will strengthen our defense capabilities. We thank our German partners for their steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine. We are waiting for good news soon," the Minister wrote.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password