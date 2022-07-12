Reznikov announced good news after conversation with German Defense Minister Lambrecht

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that he expects good news after his conversation with German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on arms deliveries.

The Minister told about this in his Twitter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"We discussed Germany's provision of weapons to Ukraine, which will strengthen our defense capabilities. We thank our German partners for their steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine. We are waiting for good news soon," the Minister wrote.

