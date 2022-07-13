We will execute foreigners by firing squad - terrorist Pushylin

The execution of captured foreigners in the part of the Donetsk region controlled by the Russian occupiers is promised to be carried out by firing squad.

Denys Pushylin, the leader of the Donetsk terrorists, said this on the "Solovyov LIVE" broadcast, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian mass media.

It was about foreigners who were "sentenced" to death by terrorists.

Pushylin said that they filed an "appeal" that the "court" should consider. If it is not satisfied, the foreigners will be executed.

"If the court recognizes the previously handed down sentences, they will be executed by firing squad in private," Pushylin said.

He also added that "more than a hundred people from Azov" are currently being prepared for the "court".

"Appropriate steps are being prepared, somewhere there will be a direct trial, somewhere - a tribunal. Each case is individual," said the terrorist leader.

It will be recalled that British citizens Aiden Aslin and Sean Pinner were captured in Mariupol in mid-April, and Moroccan citizen Brahim Saadoun was captured on March 12 in Volnovas.

On June 9, the "Supreme Court of the DNR" sentenced the captured foreigners to death. The collaborators were given a month to appeal.