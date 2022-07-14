Occupiers fired at number of civilian objects in Mykolaiv, - Senkovych

Explosions rang out in Mykolaiv during the air alarm.

As reported by Censor.NET, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkovych, announced this in a telegram.

"Mykolaiv, there are powerful explosions! The air alarm continues. I ask everyone to stay in shelters... The terrorists again targeted a number of civilian objects in Mykolaiv. Rescuers and emergency teams are already working on the ground," the message reads.

The mayor called on residents not to publish photos and videos from the sites of shelling until official information appears.

"I will inform you about the consequences of the shelling in more detail later," the mayor added.

