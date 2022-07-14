Putin signed law on special economic measures to provide supplies to Russian army

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law authorizing the government to introduce special economic measures to support the Russian armed forces during "anti-terrorist and other operations" outside the country.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Іnterfax.

Under the new law, legal entities in Russia will not be able to refuse to enter into contracts as part of state procurements or state defense orders when these contracts relate to these operations. Also, the Russian government will be able to establish a special "legal regulation of labor relations in certain organizations," allowing overtime, night work, weekends and holidays.

At the same time, the Russian government received the right to temporarily reactivate mobilization capacities and facilities and the right to dispose of material assets of the state reserve.

The bill on special economic measures was developed by the Russian government and submitted to the State Duma on June 30. The Duma passed the law on July 6, and the Federation Council approved it two days later.

