Real battle of 2nd company of SOF "Azov" Kyiv". VIDEO

Fighters of the second company of the special unit "Azov" Kyiv" conducted a successful battle.

The relevant video was published on the company's channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Real battle of the 2nd company of SOF "Azov" Kyiv"

On this day, we knocked out the p#dars from their positions and took two prisoners, and then an idea arose, the time for which had come.

Rotny put on a p#dar uniform and led the men forward.

Adventure…Risk…?

But luck smiles on the fearless," the publication says.

