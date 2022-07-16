Real battle of 2nd company of SOF "Azov" Kyiv". VIDEO
Fighters of the second company of the special unit "Azov" Kyiv" conducted a successful battle.
The relevant video was published on the company's channel, Censor.NET reports.
"Real battle of the 2nd company of SOF "Azov" Kyiv"
On this day, we knocked out the p#dars from their positions and took two prisoners, and then an idea arose, the time for which had come.
Rotny put on a p#dar uniform and led the men forward.
Adventure…Risk…?
But luck smiles on the fearless," the publication says.
