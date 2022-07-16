Group of civilians managed to be evacuated from Sviatohirsk Lavra, - MDI

It was possible to evacuate a group of civilians from the territory of the Sviatohirsk Lavra, which is under fire from the invaders.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Defense Ministry Ukraine reports this in Теlegram.

"Thanks to the efforts of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, with the participation of people's deputies of Ukraine, it was possible to evacuate a group of civilians from the territory of Sviatohirsk Lavra. This is a family that hid in the walls of the Lavra from constant artillery shelling by the occupiers: father, mother and three children. At the same time, the youngest child was born on the territory of the Lavra a few days ago. A couple of elderly people - a man and a woman - were also able to leave," the message reads.

All of them are now in Ukrainian-controlled territory and are receiving the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

As noted by the Intelligence Service, Ukraine continues to work on establishing a ceasefire and organizing a humanitarian corridor to Sviatohirsk Lavra. There are up to 600 civilians on its territory, of which more than 50 are children, including 4 infants.

