Russians are robbing recreation centers in Kherson region
Russian occupiers are engaged in robberies in the occupied village of Lazurne, Skadovsk District, Kherson Oblast.
Deputy director of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies, Serhii Danilov, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.
"Chronicles of the occupation of the Kherson region. In the resort town of Lazurne, the occupiers ransacked the Hilea, Halychyna, and Misfora recreation centers," he wrote.
