Explosions rang out near occupied Melitopol, - Mayor Fedorov

Explosions rang out in the southern part of occupied Melitopol.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Svoboda, Mayor Ivan Fedorov announced this.

"A few hours ago, explosions began near Melitopol - in the southern part of the city. Loud explosions began in Iakymivka. Now we are clarifying what it is," he said.

