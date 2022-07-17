Explosions rang out near occupied Melitopol, - Mayor Fedorov
Explosions rang out in the southern part of occupied Melitopol.
As Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Svoboda, Mayor Ivan Fedorov announced this.
"A few hours ago, explosions began near Melitopol - in the southern part of the city. Loud explosions began in Iakymivka. Now we are clarifying what it is," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password