German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in an article for FAZ, urged Germans to prepare for further difficulties due to sanctions against Russia, as it is necessary to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "with his neo-colonial course".

Scholz called on the citizens of Germany to prepare for longer sanctions against Russia and the difficulties caused by them, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"In any case, Putin must be stopped with his 'neo-colonial' course," Scholz said.

Considering the implications for Germany, he added: "This path is not easy, even for a country as strong and successful as ours. We will need endurance."

He stated that it was clear to the West from the beginning that it might have to maintain sanctions for a long time. The German chancellor emphasized that "Putin must clearly understand that the peace dictated by Russia will not cancel any sanctions."

According to Scholtz, sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation not only shows solidarity with Ukraine but also ensures Europe's own protection.

"If we do not counter Putin's aggression now, he can continue," the chancellor said, stressing that NATO no longer excludes the possibility of Russia attacking the territory of the member states of the Alliance.